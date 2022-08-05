Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Russia’s Sochi for talks with President Putin

ANKARA, August 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Russia’s resort city of Sochi, where he is scheduled to hold later in the day a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s TPT television channel reported on Friday.

According to TPT, Erdogan’s bilateral meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Moscow time and then both presidents will continue talks with the participation of delegations representing Russia and Turkey.

During his official visit to Russia, Erdogan is accompanied by the heads of his country’s Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, National Intelligence Organization, Energy Ministry, Finance Ministry and Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents are expected to particularly focus on the implementation of the ‘food deal’ regarding the transportation of grain from Ukraine, as well as on the perspectives for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkey’s planned military operation in Syria and the development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey last met on July 19 in Tehran, which hosted a summit of the guarantors of the Astana process on Syria (Russia, Turkey, Iran). Putin and Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event.