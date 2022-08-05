Beijing to slap sanctions on Pelosi, near relatives over Taiwan visit, ministry says

BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. China’s authorities will impose sanctions against US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her near relatives over her "provocative visit" to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Due to Pelosi’s disgusting, provocative move, the Chinese side has decided to apply sanctions against Pelosi and her near relatives in accordance with present laws of the People’s Republic of China," the statement said.

Despite China’s deep concern and strong disagreement, Pelosi has visited Taiwan, which is a serious intervention in China’s internal affairs, severely damaging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China, violating the One-China Principle, and seriously threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region, according to the statement.

The relationship between the authorities of mainland China and Taiwan has worsened over the Pelosi’s visit to the island, which took place earlier this week. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a trip would not go unnoticed, with strict measures assumed.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.