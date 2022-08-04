US-Taiwan collusion to only push island to disaster — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Collusion and provocations by the United States and Taiwan will only push the island to disaster, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said in a statement released on Thursday.

"US-Taiwan collusion and provocations will only push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster and cause serious damage to the island's residents," the text, posted on the social network WeChat, reads.

"We openly declare to the American side and the Democratic Progressive Party (Taiwan's ruling party - TASS) that 'containing China with Taiwan' is a wasted effort, and 'relying on foreign support' is a dead end," Tan Kefei pointed out.

Relations between mainland Chinese authorities and Taiwan have been extremely tense in the past few days because of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island on Tuesday and Wednesday. China has repeatedly warned the American side that if the trip takes place, there will be severe consequences. Immediately after Pelosi's arrival, Beijing announced plans to hold military drills with live firing in six water areas around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.