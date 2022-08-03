Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to make China review its policy towards the US — expert

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a turning point in China’s US policy, says Ding Gang, senior fellow with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.

According to the expert, China has not perceived the US as a threat until now, and its policy towards Washington was "defensive," despite Washington always using Taiwan as a tool of deterrence for Beijing. However, after Pelosi’s visit, Chinese authorities will have to review its strategy of relations with the US.

"When Washington's policy is to make China its primary enemy, it also compresses America's own strategic space, and it is America itself that has driven itself into a position where it has no choice. It will have to endure the backlash of such an "enemy." The result is likely to be that China's defense against US offensive provocations will turn into a strategic counterattack," the expert said in his op-ed for the Global Times.

The article also noted that Beijing’s policy towards Taiwan has not changed.

"China has repeatedly stressed that it must get its own house in order even in the face of US sanctions," Ding Gang says.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan later on Tuesday, August 2. Her visit has become the first visit of a US politician of such rank in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly warned Washington, that it will not leave such visit without consequences and will take harsh measures.