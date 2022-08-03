US to blame for escalation of tensions over Taiwan — China’s ambassador to France

PARIS, August 3. /TASS/. The US is responsible for the escalation of tensions over Taiwan, China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye said on the BFM TV channel on Wednesday.

"[US House of Representatives Speaker] Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan created a great danger," Lu said. "Also, it was a useless provocation."

"The United States is to blame for the escalation of tensions over Taiwan," he said, pointing out that "Taiwan is not a sovereign state, but part of China."

He stressed that "China expects US President Joe Biden to fulfill his obligations," in particular, to recognize Taiwan as an integral part of the PRC.