Russia fully supports Serbia in Kosovo situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow supports Serbia in the situation around the unrecognized Kosovo, the demands of the region’s authorities to Serbs living in the north are unreasonable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We, of course, absolutely support Serbia. We stand by the Kosovo Serbs. We believe that these (demands of the Kosovo authorities - TASS) are absolutely unreasonable demands," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Of course, we believe that those countries that have recognized Kosovo and acted as guarantors should use all their influence to warn the Kosovo authorities against taking any ill-considered steps that could lead to further escalation of tension," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that Moscow demands respect for the rights of Serbs living in Kosovo.

"Now, thank God, we managed to avoid some aggravation overnight, but this situation is only postponed for one month, so it is very important to show prudence on all sides all the same," Peskov said, "We support the peace-loving, constructive position [of Belgrade] in this context, and the calls for peace and constructivism which were voiced by the Serbian president."

Situation around Kosovo

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija deteriorated dramatically on Sunday evening after Kosovo’s police had closed the checkpoint at the border with Serbia. In response, Serbs in the north of Kosovo took to the streets and blocked key highways. Police and the Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, were pulled to the bridge across the Ibar River, which links Kosovska Mitrovica’s northern and southern parts.

International efforts resulted in Pristina's decision to postpone the procedure for issuing the ban on the Serbian documents until September 1.