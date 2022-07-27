DPR may hold referendum on accession to Russia in mid-September — civic chamber head

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) may hold a referendum on accession to Russia in mid-September, says DPR Civic Chamber chairman Alexander Kofman.

"According to our military commanders, the DPR territory will be completely liberated of Ukrainian army by late August; so, probably, [the referendum will take place in] mid-September," he told TASS Wednesday, answering a question.

Kofman also noted that "it would be better" to hold the referendum "on the same day" with the similar referendum in Lugansk People’s Republic.

"We still troll LPR that they captured the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] building half a day later. In response, they will troll us that they held the referendum half a day earlier? What’s the point? We are one country, one people, families and friends, so we must joint Russia together," he added.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin said in an interview for TASS that the decision on accession to Russia must be made based on the will of the people. He said at the time that it is too early to discuss DPR’s status within Russia.