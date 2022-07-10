Ukrainian army shells Alchevsk again with HIMARS — LPR mission

LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces again shelled the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Sunday using HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems supplied by the US, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel.

According to it, four missiles were launched from the direction of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) at 01:10 Moscow time.

On Saturday, Alchevsk was shelled with six HIMARS rockets. This was the first shelling of this city by the Ukrainian forces since 2014.