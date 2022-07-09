Body of assassinated Japanese ex-PM Abe delivered to his family’s house in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 9. /TASS/. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, has been delivered to the house in Tokyo where his family lives, TASS correspondent reports from the spot.

The whole lane where the house is located, was under strict control of the police and the national security service.

Kyodo news agency reported earlier the funeral of Shinzo Abe would take place on July 12 in his hometown of Shimonoseki (Yamaguchi Prefecture).

The 67-year-old politician was assassinated in the city of Nara on July 8 as he was delivering a political campaign speech ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled for July 10.