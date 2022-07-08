UN Security Council to continue discussions on Syrian aid resolution on Friday

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will gather on Friday to discuss extending the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria, which expires on July 10.

The delegates are studying two resolutions: one drafted by Russia and the other by Ireland and Norway.

According to a UN Security Council source, it is yet unclear whether the resolutions would be put to a vote on Friday.

The diplomat said the Russian variant envisaged extending the mechanism for six months, with another six-month extension possible if a separate resolution is adopted. "In other words, it would not be extended automatically, a new resolution will be required," the source said.

The resolution submitted by Ireland and Norway extends the mandate by one year, only if a resolution to terminate it is not adopted six months later.

On July 9, 2021, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on further cross-border humanitarian aid for Syria. The paper was prepared by Russia, the US, Ireland and Norway. It prolongs the operation of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border for 12 month, under the condition that the UN Secretary General presents a report on the cross-border aid mechanism in six months since the resolution’s adoption.