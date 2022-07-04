Proof exists OSCE observers collaborated with Ukrainian intelligence — National Guard

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The special forces of the Russian National Guard have discovered documents confirming that OSCE observers worked in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence, the National Guard’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"While conducting targeted operations, the special forces of the Russian National Guard have discovered the documents of the OSCE international observation organization in the house of a former head of the Security Service of Ukraine for the Kherson Region General Vyacheslav Savchenko confirming cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence," the statement said.

The agency explained that the specialists of the Russian National Guard searched the general’s house in Kherson. "The lavish furnishings of the house, or, to be precise, a real palace, attested to the major financing resources of the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine for the Kherson Region. In the building, documents were discovered belonging to the mission of the OSCE international observation organization in Ukraine which indicated that the representatives of the foreign mission in Kherson were under Savchenko’s personal protection. Also, the frequent presence of the OSCE staff at this house was confirmed by witnesses from among local residents," the agency said.

The National Guard also uncovered a map of the location of the units of Russia’s Armed Forces in the Republic of Crimea and the Rostov, Smolensk, Belgorod and Voronezh Regions. "This yet again proves that the mission’s staff gathered intelligence in the interests of Ukrainian special services as well as the special services of NATO countries. The documents have been handed over to relevant authorities. They indicate long and close cooperation of the international organization with the Ukrainian leadership which surpassed the official boundaries and declared goals," the Russian National Guard concluded.