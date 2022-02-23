Erdogan wants to hold talks with Putin following NATO summit

ANKARA, February 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following talks with his NATO partners. He told this to journalists returning from Senegal aboard a plane on Wednesday.

"At this stage, it would be appropriate for us [first to hold talks within the framework of] a NATO summit. It would be much better to hold talks [with Putin] following this," the Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying in response to a question as to when he was planning to hold talks with the Russian president.

As the Turkish president’s executive office reported earlier, a video conference of NATO leaders may take place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, no other Western country reported that such a meeting was scheduled.