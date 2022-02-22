G7 foreign ministers condemn Russia’s DPR, LPR recognition

BERLIN, February 22. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had a conversation via videoconference with G7 partners (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan), in which the situation around Ukraine and the crisis in relations with Russia were discussed, according to the press service of the German Foreign Office. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell participated in the meeting.

"In the conversation, the ministers strongly denounced Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics that are not controlled by [Kiev’s] government, as well as the decision to send Russian forces there," the statement reads. "In light of this development, the ministers, based on their meeting on February 19 in Munich, prepared the next moves, including the expansion of restrictive measures as a reaction to Russia’s actions. They agreed to continue close coordination," the press service noted.