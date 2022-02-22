Polish politician says sanctions against Russia should affect president Putin

WARSAW, February 22. /TASS/. Leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that sanctions against Russia should affect among other things, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Responding to a question of potential sanctions against Russia, Kaczynski said that they should affect the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. "These are sanctions in the field of finance by disconnection from the payment system, and there are a number of personal sanctions. In my opinion, they should include Putin," Kaczynski said.

Among other sanctions, the Polish politician called "the refusal of sports events that take place in Russia this year."

According to Kaczynski, these and other actions "will pose serious challenges for Russia." "Russia wants to participate in international life," he said stressing that the restrictions would be painfully felt by Russian society.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the foreign ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Donbass republics and the defense ministry to ensure peace on their territories.