LPR parliament ratifies treaty on friendship, cooperation with Russia

LUGANSK, February 22. /TASS/. The people’s Council (parliament) of the Lugansk people’s republic on Tuesday ratified the agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance between the LPR and Russia, according to a TASS reporter present at the session.

The ratification was unanimously approved y 46 lawmakers out of the 46 that were present for the special plenary session. The first reading was immediately followed by the second, final reading.

As the voting wrapped up, there was a round of applause. A standing ovation was accompanied by the exclamations, "Thank you, Russia!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics as independent. Russia and the republics signed agreements on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance.