Russia reports over 155,700 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 155,768 over the past day to 12,284,564, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.3%.

As many as 17,792 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 3.4% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 48 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 37 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 26,904 over the past day versus 23,784 a day earlier, reaching 2,429,572.

The growth rate reached 1.1%.

Some 76 patients died of COVID-19 in the capital in the past day versus 78 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,192 (1.61% of all those infected), the crisis center said.

As many as 12,359, patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 1,994,160.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 667 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 678 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 333,357.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.71%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 53,724 over the past day versus 48,426 a day earlier, reaching 10,390,732.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 84.6% of the total number of those infected.

The number of patients undergoing outpatient treatment rose to 1,560,475.