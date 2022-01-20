US must be ready to respond to Russia’s non-military actions against Ukraine - Biden

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. Washington and its allies must be ready to take measures against Russia, should it act against Ukraine via methods other than military, US President Joe Biden told journalists Thursday.

Speaking about a potential invasion of Ukraine, the US leader noted that this is not the only possible scenario.

"Russia has a long history of using measures other than overt military action to carry out aggression. Paramilitary tactics, so-called gray zone attacks and action by Russian soldiers not wearing Russian uniforms," he said. "We have to be ready to respond to these as well in a decisive and united way with the range of tools at our disposal."

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone.