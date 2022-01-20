US to view any crossing of Ukrainian border by Russian forces as an invasion - Biden

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. The US will view any crossing of the Ukrainian border by Russian forces and invasion and will be ready to impose economic sanction in response to such event, US President Joe Biden told journalists Thursday.

"I have been absolutely clear with President Putin, he has no misunderstanding. If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border that is an invasion," he said, adding that such an invasion would be met by a "severe and coordinated response, economic response as discussed in details with our allies as laid out very clearly with president Putin".