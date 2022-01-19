US to continue diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, reinforce military aid to Kiev — Blinken

KIEV, January 19. /TASS/. The US will continue its diplomatic efforts to settle the situation around Ukraine, and at the same time will reinforce its military aid to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference Wednesday.

"We will continue our relentless diplomatic effort on to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialogue and peace. At the same time, we’ll continue to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, and to make clear the costs that the United States and Europe will impose on Moscow if it rejects the diplomatic path that we’ve laid out and proceeds with unwarranted, unprovoked and unacceptable invasion or destabilization of Ukraine," Blinken said.

US Secretary of State stressed that the US authorities intend to provide Ukraine with additional security support.

"We have given more security assistance to Ukraine in the last year than in any point since 2014. And, as I said, we’re doing that on a sustained basis," he noted.

According to Blinken, the US made such shipments in the last few weeks in particular, and more shipments are planned for the upcoming weeks.