Date of Russian top diplomat’s possible visit to Japan not set yet — minister

TOKYO, January 18. /TASS/. The exact timeframe of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Japan has not yet been set, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"As far as the program of Minister Lavrov’s visit to Japan is concerned, no decisions have been made at this point," he said.

The minister said he had held a phone conversation with Lavrov last November, and they agreed to study the possibility of organizing a personal meeting at a convenient time, with regard to the novel coronavirus situation.

During a news conference in Moscow on January 14, Lavrov said he planned to visit Japan within the next two or three months. According to the minister, Russia and Lavrov have a broad range of issues to discuss, both positive and negative ones.