Shooting sounds heard again in Kazakh Almaty's Republic Square

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. The sounds of shooting were heard again in the Kazakh city of Almaty late on Saturday, the Kazakh Orda publication reported.

A spurt of fire was heard in Almaty to the west of the Republic Square where clashes between the participants of mass riots and law enforcement forces occurred over the past several days, according to the publication.

Moreover, there were the sounds of sirens in the evening in Almaty, Orda said. Earlier, the authorities used such signals to warn city residents against going out due to the anti-terror operation.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, turning into mass riots and attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands were injured, with fatalities also reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order have been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains difficult in Almaty.