UK military official presents Cabinet with action options for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

LONDON, January 8. /TASS/. UK Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin said he presented the British government with possible scenarios of military action in case of Russia’s hypothetical invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview for The Times, Radakin noted that he is "deeply concerned" over the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border. Previously UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss repeatedly underscored that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would become a huge strategic mistake that will come at a serious price.

Radakin assumed his office on November 30, succeeding Nicholas Carter. In his first speech in this office, delivered on December 7, Radakin stated that Russia allegedly poses a threat to the UK’s national security and common democratic values.