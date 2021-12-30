Ukraine sees no great danger on the border, top security official says

KIEV, December 30. /TASS/. Ukraine sees neither any great danger on the country’s borders nor aggression from Russia, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We don’t see any great danger on our borders at the moment," he pointed out, adding that no large presence of foreign troops had been detected on the border.

According to Danilov, the situation on the border with Russia is not alarming. "So far, we don’t see any threat of outright aggression from Russia," he stressed.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the movement of Russian troops on Russian soil was Russia’s prerogative. At the same time, he pointed to the Ukrainian authorities' statements that they hadn’t detected an unusual Russian troop presence on the border between the two countries.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences. According to him, Moscow is making every possible effort to help Kiev resolve the conflict in Donbass, remaining committed to the Normandy Four format and the Minsk Agreements.