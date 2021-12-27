Russia, US to launch security talks after holiday season, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The main round of security guarantee talks between Russia and the United States will take place right after the holiday season, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with Vladimir Soloviev for the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Monday.

"We will hold the main round of talks with the US, which will take place right after the holiday season ends," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat added that the time frame for the talks was vital for Moscow. According to him, it is unacceptable to try to delay the negotiations. Lavrov also emphasized that Washington was the main negotiator in the dialogue on security guarantees with Russia. "NATO has spoken through the mouth of its Secretary General and Chairman of the Russia-NATO Council Stoltenberg - but clearly, at the US behest - that a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council be held right away, literally the day after that, as the organizational structure reflects the projects which we introduced and presented for consideration to the Americans and NATO officials," Lavrov pointed out.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried.