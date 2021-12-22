Russia expects US to shape clear proposals on security guarantees, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow has formulated precisely clear proposals on security guarantees and expects that the United States will also present clear-cut positions at negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are interested in the negotiations [on security guarantees] and we want these negotiations. Of course, these talks are [held] to discuss each other’s positions. Our proposals have been formulated expressly clear and have been handed over to Washington and other European capitals. We would want to hope that our partners and counterparts arrive for the upcoming negotiations also with clearly formulated positions," Peskov pointed out.

"Now, it is very important that our counterparts also clearly formulate all basic positions so that the negotiations do not turn into a process for the sake of the process and so that they are focused on specific results after all," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"There are principal aspects related to the processes that endanger Russia’s security," Peskov said, replying to a question from a journalist specifying whether Russia was ready to adjust its positions on security guarantees. However, the press secretary declined to outline specific principal positions in the draft documents that Russia would not give up in any case.

"Let us wait for these negotiations after all, when the timeframe is agreed. The fact that readiness itself is confirmed is already good news," Peskov added.

Commenting on a journalist’s remark about the instances when negotiations on globally important issues were stretched out over a lengthy period of time, the Kremlin spokesman said that in the current case "exact time limits cannot be given", but specialists had their own understanding on this issue.

"The main thing is not to turn it into a negotiating marathon," the Kremlin press secretary emphasized.

Reporters also asked to specify what Russian President Vladimir Putin meant when he spoke about Russia’s readiness to take adequate military-technical measures, if Western countries continued to pursue a clearly aggressive policy.

"This is a whole set of measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and mutually deterring parity," Peskov explained, but declined to elaborate.