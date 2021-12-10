Lukashenko, Putin discuss most pressing bilateral issues — BelTA

MINSK, December 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin focused on the most pressing issues of Belarusian-Russian relations in a phone call on Friday, BelTA news agency said citing the Belarusian presidential press service.

According to the agency, bilateral issues, emerging challenges and the situation around the two countries were touched upon.

The agency added that Putin called his Belarusian counterpart immediately after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, held as a video conference.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin might hold face-to-face summit meetings with leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including a meeting with Lukashenko.