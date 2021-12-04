Turkey can organize Putin-Zelensky talks, Erdogan’s spokesman says

ANKARA, December 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can arrange talks between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine - Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesman for the Turkish president, said on Saturday.

"Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, so we neither approve nor support any conflict between those two countries, and try to reach a goal of reducing tensions," he said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

"Many Western countries do not have constructive direct relations with Russia, but Turkey holds this special position," Erdogan’s spokesman said. "Turkey can certainly play a part if both of the sides are positive about it. Our president can take a constructive step for de-escalation by arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky."

On Friday, Putin said in a telephone conversation with Erdogan that Ukraine was pushing ahead with its destructive policy of disrupting the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which can be seen in the Ukrainian military’s provocative activities in the area of the conflict, including the use of Bayraktar attack drones that had been supplied to Kiev by Ankara.

As the intra-Ukrainian crisis was discussed, it was stressed that it was essential to fully and strictly abide by the package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, signed in 2015, and other agreements, including those concluded in the Normandy format.