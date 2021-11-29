Kremlin says absence of US pressure serves as key condition to implement Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia believes that it is essential that Washington should not put pressure on anyone regarding the implementation and certification of Nord Stream 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"It is very important, of course, that the United States of America does not put pressure on anyone in connection with the ongoing implementation and certification of this project," Peskov emphasized.

When asked if it is possible to assume that Russian President Vladimir Putin would highlight this position during a possible conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden, the Kremlin spokesman replied in the affirmative: "This can be presumed."

But he noted that he does not think that the topic of Nord Stream 2 is a priority on the agenda of the bilateral contacts.

"Currently, the waiting phase is in effect, when the regulator is expected to certify an infrastructure facility, which is very important for all of Europe, so everything else should be of no concern to the United States of America," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Nord Stream 2 project

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The United States and Germany reached an agreement on Nord Stream 2 on July 21. In particular, Washington admitted that sanctions would not stop the implementation of the project, whereas Berlin committed itself to addressing the extension of Russian gas transit via Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, the American authorities reserve the right to take steps if Russia uses energy as a geopolitical weapon in Europe and demonstrates any aggression against Ukraine, the US Department of the State claimed.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. It was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2019, but construction was delayed due to Washington’s sanctions. Registration as an independent transport operator is necessary to launch the pipeline - Germany’s Federal Network Agency must publish a draft decision by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit the pumping of gas, but if it starts prior to the registration, the operator will be fined. This registration has to comply with the EU Gas Directive.