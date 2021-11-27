Summit for Democracy aimed against Russia, China - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Summit for Democracy, organized by the United States and due this December, is aimed against China and Russia, Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"This summit is directed against China and against Russia. They are trying to lecture us on how we should live and what democratic system we should have in our countries," he said.

At the same time, he added that some other countries have not yet been invited to the summit as well, including EU member Hungary.

A total of 110 countries and territories have been invited to attend the Summit for Democracy via video conference on December 9-10. The list includes Taiwan, but it does not include China or Russia. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Washington-led Summit for Democracy was aimed at "dividing people and countries into democratic and not democratic [ones]." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova chastised the Summit for Democracy as a "chimera, expected to show that the collective West has some constructive, unifying agenda.".