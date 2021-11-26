Putin says trilateral talks on Nagorno-Karabakh were constructive

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he is satisfied with the results of his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

"Today, we worked very constructively. It was a profound analysis of the current situation," he said after the trilateral meeting.

Putin thanked Aliyev and Pashinyan "for agreeing to come to Russia today and discuss the current situation around the process of the Karabakh problem settlement and in the region in general."

"We gave credit to the work of our Russian peacekeepers, border guards, mine action specialists and those who help refugees return to their places of residence," Putin stressed.