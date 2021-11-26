Russia to restrict entry for foreigners from Hong Kong, some African countries from Nov 28

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia will restrict entry for foreigners arriving from Hong Kong and several countries in the south of Africa from November 28 due to the new coronavirus strain, Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"In view of the emergence of a new strain, the crisis center has passed the following decisions: from 00:00 on November 28, to restrict entry to Russia for foreign nationals living in South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and foreigners arriving from these territories after staying there for the previous ten days," it said.

Russia’s Tourism Agency was tasked with informing travel operators about this decision.

The first B.1.1.529 coronavirus case was identified in Botswana not long ago. The bulk of the cases - 77 - were reported from South Africa. Four cases were confirmed in Botswana, one in Hong Kong, one in Belgium, and one in Israel.