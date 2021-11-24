Gaddafi’s son was excluded from candidates for presidential elections — TV

TASS, November 24. The son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, has been excluded from the candidates for the Libyan presidential elections, Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the channel, along with Gaddafi Jr., several other people were excluded from the list of candidates for the presidential elections in Libya. According to the Al-Hadith TV channel, the Libyan attorney general didn’t approve documents of four candidates running for president "for legal issues." Four individuals, including Saif al-Islam, do not meet the conditions for the nominating candidates.

However, Libya’s High National Election Commission reported that has not yet received any official documents on the exclusion of any candidate who submitted an application to participate in the presidential elections.

Presidential elections in Libya are set to be held on December 24.