Russia laments refusal to waive patent protection for COVID-19 jabs — top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 23. / TASS /. Moscow regrets that the G20 countries did not endorse Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to abandon patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, which was announced at an online summit, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at an international forum hosted by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"During the G20 summit, which was dedicated to the pandemic, President Putin actively advocated for the waiver of the patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines until the final victory over [the pandemic], for the period until the epidemiological situation is stabilized <…>," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov also mentioned that the commercial interests behind this stance were understandable. "One of the companies that manufactures the most popular Western jab, as was revealed three months ago, has already earned $30 bln. This sum of money is huge and, taking into account the benefits and the willingness to increase them, one probably does not want to waive patent protection," the foreign minister said.