Moscow insists no alternative to implementing Minsk agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow insists that the Minsk agreements are implemented consistently and that there is no alternative to this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Friday following the talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde.

"The emphasis was put on the role of the OSCE to settle the Ukrainian crisis. We stressed the absolute necessity of the full, consistent, comprehensive implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures. We believe that the current presidency, including via its Special Representative [of the OSCE] in Ukraine and in the Contact Group, should promote direct dialogue between the sides of the conflict - Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk," the minister said.

Lavrov pointed out that it is provided for by the Minsk agreements, "where it is listed the necessity to agree, seek agreements between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk on issues such as the special status of these territories, holding of elections and many other things."

On November 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing an expanded board meeting of the Foreign Ministry, reproached Western countries for indulging Kiev authorities in their wish to dismantle the Minsk agreements.