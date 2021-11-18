Putin urges to oppose US and EU attempts to dictate climatic agenda

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian diplomats should more actively oppose attempts of the United States and the European Union to dictate the climatic agenda, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the extended board meeting of the Foreign Ministry.

"Our diplomacy should more actively oppose attempts of the European Union and the US to assume a right for themselves to dictate the climatic agenda single-handedly and form for itself standards on this topic," the Russian leader said.

Russia calls for searching for mutually acceptable solutions, the head of state noted. The country has recently taken "leading positions in green transformation, digital development of all branches of the economy and spheres of human life," Putin added.