Measures taken at COP26 not sufficient - UN Secretary-General

UN, November 14. /TASS/. Measures to combat climate changes agreed in conclusion of in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) are not enough to save the planet, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"We did not achieve these goals at this conference. But we have some building blocks for progress," Guterres said. "We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe," he noted.

"These are welcome steps, but they are not enough," the Secretary-General said.

Delegates of almost 200 countries participating in the COP26 agreed upon texts of concluding documents of the forum, COP26 President and member of the UK Cabinet Alok Sharma said earlier.