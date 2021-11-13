COP26 delegates agreed on Paris Agreement implementation rules

GLASGOW, November 14. /TASS/. Participants in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) agreed rules for implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement made in 2015, COP26 President and member of the UK Cabinet Alok Sharma said.

"Hearing no objections, it is so decided," Sharma said, approving the relevant text negotiated during the two-week forum in Glasgow.

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement stipulates introduction of specific mechanisms for regulation of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon units trading. Heat discussions on rules of its implementation took place during several years.

The COP25 forum staged in Madrid in 2019 did not end with the agreement among the parties regarding implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The COP27 will be staged next year in Egypt and the COP28 - in the UAE in 2023, as announced in Glasgow.