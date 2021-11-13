Syrian airline suspends flights to Minsk over crisis at Belarus-EU border

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Syrian carrier Cham Wings Airlines has suspended flights to Minsk airport due to the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, Reuters said on Saturday citing the airline.

"Since the majority of Cham Wings passengers flying to Minsk are of Syrian nationality <...> Cham Wings Airlines has taken the decision to suspend its flights to Minsk National Airport effective today Saturday 13 November," the company said.

On Saturday, the Polish police said that the body of a Syrian man had been discovered at the border with Belarus.

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Some of them tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence. About 2,000 migrants are currently in the makeshift camp. European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.