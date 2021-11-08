One civilian killed, three wounded in Karabakh in shelling by Azerbaijani troops

YEREVAN, November 8. /TASS/. One civilian died and three more were wounded near the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of shelling by Azerbaijani troops, Armepress agency reported on Monday citing the National Security Service of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic.

"The National Security Service of Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic — TASS) received reports that around 15:00 local time (14:00 Moscow time) civilians conducting works on a water pipeline at a crossroads near the city of Shusha came under shelling by the Azerbaijani side. As a result, one person died, three more were wounded," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, several districts came over to Baku’s control.