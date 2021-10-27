Beijing proposes to create mechanism to fight terror in Afghanistan on basis of UN, SCO

TEHRAN, October 27. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged to create multilateral mechanisms to fight terrorism in Afghanistan on the basis of the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in a video address during the second ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on Wednesday.

"We should positively view the timely development of bilateral and multilateral dialogues and cooperation with Afghanistan on fighting terrorism. It is necessary to create a unified front against terrorism by means of such multilateral platforms as the UN and the SCO," he pointed out.

The Chinese top diplomat noted that not only should the international community urge the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to distance itself from terrorist organizations but also to cooperate in the fight against them.

The first meeting of countries neighboring Afghanistan was held online on September 8. During today’s event, the parties plan to concentrate their efforts on helping forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnic groups. In addition to Iran and Russia, the event is attended by the representatives of China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.