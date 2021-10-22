Moldovan cabinet approves emergency state to be introduced due to energy crisis, says PM

CHISINAU, October 22. /TASS/. The Moldovan government has approved the introduction of a state of emergency in the country for 30 days due to the energy crisis, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said at a Friday meeting.

"The introduction of a state of emergency is a technical procedure required for ensuring the country’s energy security and allocation of funds for gas purchases from alternative sources," she explained, adding that the lack of a gas supply agreement with Gazprom complicated the situation.

Earlier, PM said that the government continued talks with Gazprom on a new supply contract, though it was forced to buy gas from alternative suppliers to cope with the energy crisis. This measure is required as the pressure in the country’s pipelines has plunged critically, whereas gas volumes delivered in October only covered 67% due to the lack of an agreement with the Russian supplier.

In early October Moldovagaz and Gazprom agreed to extend the gas supply contract that expired in September, by the end of October, during the negotiations. The republic has been importing gas at a market price of around $790 per 1,000 cubic meters this month. However, the Moldovan authorities are not satisfied with it as they expect the price of $200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters. Chisinau has announced readiness to discuss the repayment of historical debts, as well as to postpone the terms of introduction of provisions of the EU Third Energy Package, which concerns Gazprom’s investments in Moldova.