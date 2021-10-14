Lebanese Army identified Beirut riots instigators, search underway

BEIRUT, October 14. /TASS/. The instigators and participants of armed riots in Beirut that led to the deaths of at least six people have been identified, Al Mayadeen reported Thursday citing the Lebanese Army.

"The instigators and some participants of the attacks have been identified, they are being searched for," the Army said.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah and Amal Shia movements accused the Lebanese Forces Christian political party of the incident.

"The attack on a peaceful protest was carried out by the Lebanese Forces political party groups, who dispersed across the neighboring quarters, occupied the rooftops and opened direct sniper fire," the two movements said in their joint statement. "This attack was a deliberate criminal act, aimed at undermining stability and the public peace."

The Shias urged to arrest those involved in the murders, as well as the instigators, adding that "their names are known."

The Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea urged the president and the prime minister to investigate the attack.

"The public peace is the only commodity we have left in our country, and we must preserve it," the politician said, according to Al Mayadeen. "The main reason behind today’s events is the uncontrollable wide spread of firearms, which always and everywhere carries a threat to civilians," Geagea said.

On Thursday, Shia parties organized a rally near the Beirut City Court building, demanding the resignation of Judge Tarek Bitar, who leads the commission on investigation of the 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut. Hezbollah and its allies accused Bitar of "intentional politicization of the investigation," and threatened to leave the recently established government, should the judge not be relieved of duty. Unknown snipers opened fire on the protesters and military patrols protecting them. Six people were killed and over 60 people were injured. According to the medics, all victims were shot in the head and the chest.