US keep trying to influence Russia’s foreign, internal policies — intelligence head

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The US keep trying to export their values in order to influence Russia’s foreign and internal policies, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said during a meeting of CIS top intelligence and security officials Wednesday.

"The US and their allies keep trying to export their Western - I call them totalitarian-liberal - values, in order influence our state from the standpoint of changing our internal and foreign policies," he said.

The intelligence agency head noted the active efforts of the US and their allies on rocking Russia’s internal and foreign policy became a reason for scrupulous discussion of "pressing issues of interaction [between CIS countries] in the context of new hybrid threats against our states from a known group of Western states."

According to Naryshkin, the US plays a significant coordinating role in the destructive work against CIS countries, as indicated by "vast material," accumulated by the intelligence.