Uzbek top diplomat, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss situation in Afghanistan

TASHKENT, October 3. /TASS/. The situation in Central Asia and in Afghanistan was the focus of talks between Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Uzbek Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Yusup Kabulzhanov told TASS on Sunday.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the region and developments in Afghanistan. They noted the necessity of promoting the process of broad national reconciliation and forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan, ensuring fundamental human rights and freedoms in the country, preventing a humanitarian crisis," he said, adding that the Uzbek delegation to the talks included Uzbek Security Council Secretary Viktor Makhmudov and Justice Minister Ruslanbek Davletov.

Kamilov also thanked the US side for donating more than five million Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.