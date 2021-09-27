Belarus to continue reinforcing border with Ukraine, says key official

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarus believes it is essential to beef up the defense of its border with Ukraine, Belarusian State Border Committee Chairman Anatoly Lappo said on Monday.

"We’ve been reinforcing [the border with Ukraine] for a long time already. This border is 1,084 kilometers long. This year, we commissioned one roadblock, two more are on their way. In the last four years, we have beefed up the Ukrainian border even more than the Polish one, along some lines," he said.

Earlier, the official disclosed that alarm systems had been set up along roughly 500 kilometers of the Ukrainian border.

"We are continually working," he stressed.

Lappo pointed out that a program on beefing up the southern border has been carried out together with Russia for the last five years. "We have equipped virtually the entire Chernobyl area. Of course, one cannot do everything at once. But we are doing everything so that the border there is effectively closed," Lappo said.

"You see how many training camps there are," the official noted. "Those are not boy scout camps. They are training the military there. Naturally, there is only one goal - to train and then to arrive here in Belarus, with unknown goals," he stated, according to BelTA.