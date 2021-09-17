SCO members support interlinking One Belt One Road initiative with EAEU — declaration

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCP) support China’s One Road One Belt initiative and its interlinking with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), according to the Dushanbe declaration adopted on Friday following the results of the SCO summit.

"The republic of Kazakhstan, the republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Islamic republic of Pakistan the Russian Federation, the republic of Tajikistan and the republic of Uzbekistan, confirm their support to China’s One Belt One Road initiative and highlight the current work on joint implementation of this project," the declaration says.

The member states are also committed to broad international cooperation on providing mankind with sufficient resources without harming the environment and public health, as well as achieving sustainable and high-quality economic growth and ensuring equal and fair access of all the countries to the benefits of economic globalization.

"The member states find it important to use the potentials of the regional countries, international organizations and multilateral associations to form the Eurasian space of wide, open, mutually beneficial and equal interaction in accordance with the norms of international law and taking into account national interests. In this regard, they highlighted the idea of creating a Greater Eurasian partnership with the participation of the SCO countries, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations, "the document says.

The member states also stress the importance of exchanging experience in implementing national development strategies, plans for the digital economy development and introduction of innovative technologies.