Taliban's victory benefits no one, as terrorist, drug threats remain — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Nobody, including Russia, has benefited from the radical Taliban movement's rise to power in Afghanistan (Taliban is outlawed in Russia), Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

In this way he commented on Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov's remark that in Afghanistan "everybody has lost, everybody except for the Taliban."

"In other words, we all do not stand to gain, because the key issues still on the agenda are if Afghanistan will remain a source of the drug threat and a country from where opiates spread around the world and into our country in tremendous amounts, and if Afghanistan will remain a safe haven for terrorist groups. In this sense, yes, none of us stands to gain as long as these threats remain," Peskov added.