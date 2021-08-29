US claims there were no civilian casualties after strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The United States claims that there were no casualties among civilians after Sunday’s US missile strike in Kabul, CNN said citing a Pentagon source.

According to the source, the strike was delivered with the use of a drone and targeted a militant of ISIS-K, or Islamic State Khorasan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), who was plotting an attack in Kabul airport. The CNN source said that according to preliminary results there were no casualties among civilians.

Meanwhile, the Ariana News Afghan television channel said earlier that six people, including four children, were killed in the missile strike, which destroyed two cars and partially ruined a dwelling house.

Al Jazeera reported citing a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman that the terrorist was planning to use a car to attack the airport and the US strike targeted this car.