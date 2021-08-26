Pentagon confirms US casualties in Kabul airport explosions

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that there were casualties among US and civilians as a result of "a complex attack" at Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote on Twitter, confirming reports about a second explosion.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties," Kirby tweeted.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate," he added.