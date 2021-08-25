Two Russian Defense Ministry planes bring Kyrgyz evacuees home from Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Two planes of Russia's Defense Ministry have brought Kyrgyz evacuees from Afghanistan to an airdrome near the city of Kant.

"Two planes of Russia's military-transport aviation have landed at the airdrome of the city of Kant, Kyrgyzstan. They brought home the country's citizens evacuated from Afghanistan," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, four military transport planes dispatched by the Russian Defense Ministry left Kabul airport with citizens of Russia, other Collective Security Treaty Organization member-countries (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), Uzbekistan and Ukraine on board.

The Defense Ministry is conducting the evacuation on instructions from President Vladimir Putin. More than 500 citizens of Russia, other Collective Security Treaty Organization countries (Belarus, Kyrygzstan and Tajikistan), Uzbekistan and Ukraine are to be evacuated.